Brangus sales perfect curtain raiser for day of Rural Women

IN THE lead up to International Day of Rural Women on October 15, Netty Wendt stands as living proof of the growing importance of females in Australian agriculture.

She has worked on the 44th Annual Rockhampton Brangus Sale her role as Principal of Ray White Rural Gracemere.

The two-day Brangus sale will be held at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) from October 12 to 13.

Mrs Wendt, a mother of three, has been kept busy ensuring pre-sale preparations run smoothly but took time to reflect on what international rural women’s day means to her.

“I think it’s a really important day as it’s a celebration of a group of people who are exceptional,” Mrs Wendt said.

“Whether you are talking about women from a third-world country, or one from a country as lucky as ours, rural women have the ability like no other to combine patience with grace, humility and empathy, while still being ingenious.

“They are great leaders who demonstrate strength and perseverance; they are a force like no other.”

Mrs Wendt has worked as an agent for about 15 years, however three years ago, invested in the Ray White Rural Gracemere business alongside her husband Gary, a livestock agent and auctioneer.

These days, she mainly spends her time overseeing vast portfolios of sale properties, from small rural blocks to large-scale farming aggregations.

“When we took on the opportunity, we redirected the focus of the business so it’s totally dedicated to the rural industry, as that’s what we know and love,” she said.

Her zeal for farming and grazing ran deep, and she defined the best part of her job as the joy she received from working with motivated and genuine people.

“Rural and remote Queenslanders are a complex and wonderful mix of caring, hardworking, innovative, resilient and respectful people. They make my job easy,” she said.

For any young women interested in becoming an agent Mrs Wendt encouraged them to “go for it”.

“Although the majority of livestock agents, and large-scale rural property agents are men,

I can honestly say that all of the gentlemen I have worked with are nothing but supportive and encouraging of seeing more women in the industry,” she said.

Looking ahead to next week’s sale, and given the outstanding prices already achieved at premium breed sales this bull selling season at CQLX, Mrs Wendt said she was confident the Brangus auction would yield strong results.

“The most pleasing point to note about other sales so far is that most have seen a good rise on their averages in comparison to previous years,” she said.

The national Brangus auction will offer 142 Red and Black bulls and 26 registered females.

“There is a top-quality line of stud stock from well-regarded and trusted breeders on offer,” Mrs Wendt said.

“This sale also presents 140 commercial females, which adds more value for buyers.”