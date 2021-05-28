Bras! Cash! Eggplant? Inside Magic Mike Live shows

A Sunshine Coast performer who was destined for a life on the stage has shared an inside look into popular stage adaptation Magic Mike Live.

Blake Varga said his dancing career started in the womb when his mum was operating a dance school in the region but his love for performing really kicked off when he was four.

When, as a teenager, it came to choosing between soccer and performing arts﻿, he said the decision was simple.

"I just couldn't juggle both of them, I was always letting one team down," he said.

"I loved dancing more so I made the decision to pick dancing."

It wasn't long before Varga was thrown into the world of stardom after scoring his first gig in hit musical The Bodyguard.

He's since made a name for himself by performing for big-name celebrities, from British singer Rita Ora to ex-Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland.

Magic Mike Queensland performers Blake Varga, Sam Marks, Anthony Bartley and Chris Van Doren. Picture: Adam Head

Varga's most recent break came when he auditioned for Magic Mike Live at the end of 2019, a stage production based on the hit movies.

"The audition process was just amazing, I've never done an audition like that before," he said.

About 150 performers packed in to impress the show's creator and director Channing Tatum, an experience Varga said was like no other.

"They filmed the whole audition process and all that footage went back to Channing himself and he actually had the final say on who he wanted to pick out of the 14 boys," he said.

"It's a whole different experience."

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

The Queensland crew started the tour in Sydney and will soon move to Melbourne before rounding out performances in Brisbane in November.

Described as a "360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular made for a woman's gaze but directed at a woman's heart", Varga said the show tended to get rowdy at times.

While cash and bras were among the items flung onto stage during the shows, one offering stood out in particular to Varga.

"One time I was dancing on the table and a lady actually brought an eggplant to the show and tried giving me an eggplant," he laughed.

"I was like 'oh thank you but I can't do anything with it, I'm dancing right now'.

"It makes our show even better than a normal show because it spices it up a bit."

Magic Mike dancers Anthony Bartley, Chris Van Doren, Sam Marks and Blake Varga. Picture: Richard Gosling

Varga said his time in the spotlight hadn't always been glamorous, having copped some backlash for being a male dancer in the past.

He said he was passionate about breaking down the stigma for future generations.

"I feel like we just need to have more of them (male dancers) out there because there's just so many more opportunities for guys, because there's less of us," he said.

"I got bullied in school because I danced and stuff like that, but I just feel like they don't know what the dance industry is.

"It's just an awesome experience even being a male dancer in our time right now."

While Varga was excited for friends and loved ones to come to the show, he said one family member planned to sit it out.

"Grandma is like 'I love you and support you, but I'll give this one a miss'."

Head here for more information on Magic Mike Live.