Cameron McDonald hit by saw in Annandale incident with juveniles
Crime

Brave dad confronts young crims, gets hit by saw

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th May 2021 5:36 AM
A Townsville father has opened up on the moment he confronted a group of juveniles attempting to break into homes before having a saw thrown at him, cutting him.

Cameron McDonald went to sleep on Monday evening at his Annandale home alongside his partner Emily and with his four children in the house.

Though the 36-year-old was woken at 2.30am by his dog barking intensely at their Honeysuckle Drive property.

 

Father of four Cameron McDonald had a handsaw thrown at him after confronting juveniles on his street who were trying to break into houses and cars. He was alerted around 2.30am by his dog Sugar. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Mr McDonald sprung out of bed to see what was happening and found two juveniles yelling to each other and running towards a car.

Three other juveniles were close behind them and piled into the stolen vehicle.

"I yelled at them as they went to the car, its doors were open and lights were on," Mr McDonald said.

"One of them was waving what looked to be a big knife or machete.

"They all got in the car and started it. The boy holding what I thought was the machete threw it at me."

 

Father of four Cameron McDonald had a handsaw thrown at him after confronting juveniles on his street who were trying to break into houses and cars. He was alerted around 2.30am by his dog Sugar. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
The weapon turned out to be a 14-inch handsaw and struck Mr McDonald in the thigh.

He said he had a 'good scratch mark' from the saw hitting him on the outside of his leg.

"I didn't think he'd throw it," Mr McDonald said.

"It's part of the risk going out there that something might happen."

Mr McDonald said the juveniles fled from the street in the vehicle after the altercation.

A neighbour and Mr McDonald both passed on information to police in regards to the stolen vehicle and a number of properties they had tried to break into.

Mr McDonald said he would also press assault charges if police arrested those involved.

 

Father of four Cameron McDonald had a handsaw thrown at him after confronting juveniles on his street who were trying to break into houses and cars. He was alerted around 2.30am by his dog Sugar. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
The father said he would do the same thing if a similar situation arose in the future.

"You're just dealing with what's in front of you at the time. It was about trying to stop them.

"I would have been upset with myself if I had of done nothing."

Originally published as Brave father confronts young crims, gets hit by saw

