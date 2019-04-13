Brave father saluted for surf rescue

WHEN Daniel MacFarlane saw a man's head bobbing in the ocean, he kicked into auto pilot, jumped into the turbulent surf and swam 150m offshore.

Mr MacFarlane struggled with the swimmer off Bulcock Beach, who resisted his efforts to save him.

But with the assistance of three police officers, the men were able to get the swimmer to shore where he was taken to hospital.

"You don't think about it too much, you don't hesitate, you just do it," he said.

Governor Paul de Jersey, Sgt Andrew Bauer, Det Sen Const. Stewart Fairgrieve, Senior Constable Wesley Hopper and Daniel McFarlane. Stu Riley

The Sunshine Coast father was recognised for his heroic actions this week with a Group Bravery Citation at Queensland's Government House, along with the three police officers.

Mr MacFarlane said it was "definitely gratifying" to receive recognition by Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey AC.

"It was good for me and it was good for my daughter," he said.

"She came down too, so it was pretty special."

Encouraged by his daughter, Mr MacFarlane carried out life guard training at Dicky Beach Surf Club, which he said gave him the confidence he needed to take action in the ocean four years ago.

"I joined because my daughter was going to do nippers, and if I hadn't of done that training I probably would've been a bit more apprehensive about jumping in the water," he said.

"It definitely gave me some skills I can lean on."

Mr MacFarlane used his training skills to safe a life, and with a nine-year-old daughter of his own, said it's something all parents and children on the Coast should do.

"Every school student should at least have some sort of participation or training, or at least their bronze," he said.

"Obviously where we live, it can either save their life or someone else's life.

"It's not just the swimming but the first aid and resuscitation that can help parents and anyone in any sort of dangerous situation like that."

Humbled by the experience, Mr MacFarlane said he would never forget the day he saved a life.

"I'm just glad the guys doing well now," he said.

"I've seen him since and his mental state has improved, he's a lot better now and said thank you."