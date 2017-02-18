Brave Karli to cut her locks

EIGHT year-old Karli Cruickshank has made the brave decision to cut her long golden locks in memory of her beautiful grandma Coco.

Karli explains why taking part in the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave is so important to her:

My beautiful Coco (grandma), fought this awful disease for 2 years. Just when we thought she was getting better, it hit her again, and now my Coco is watching me from heaven. Please help me raise as much money as possible so I can make my beautiful Coco proud. I miss her very much.

Karli's mum Heidi is super proud of her go-getter daughter who's raised nearly $700 already.

If the community would like to help Karli reach her goal of $1,000 they can search 'Karli Cruickshank' at worldsgreatestshave.com.

Why take part?

Leukaemia Foundation CEO, Bill Petch warned the causes of blood cancer were still largely, and unacceptably, unknown and diagnosis rates continue to rise dramatically.

"Despite being the third biggest cause of cancer death in this country, many of us still aren't aware of the disease and the devastating impact it has on families in our communities."

Blood cancer includes diseases like leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Statistics show 4,412 people nationwide died from blood cancer in 2015, compared to 3,700 in 2006 - an increase of nearly 20 per cent.

"Research into some blood cancers, particularly lymphoma, gets relatively little Government support and so we urgently need to find ways to fund more of this critical work," Mr Petch added.

"Thanks to our supporters and fundraising events like the World's Greatest Shave, the Leukaemia Foundation is able to invest millions into blood cancer research each year - but we need to find more.

"We can only do that if the community rallies with us and becomes part of the solution, which will see more Australians survive blood cancer and go on to lead a better quality of life."