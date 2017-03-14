'Brave' locals open up about mental illness experiences

ALL EARS: Dr Lesley van Schoubroeck met with Rockhampton locals yesterday to discuss the future of mental health services in the region.

ROCKHAMPTON residents came together yesterday and shared their life experiences to help shape the future of mental health services in the region.

Around 25 members of the public met with Queensland mental health commissioner Dr Lesley van Schoubroeck.

The result was insight that could only be gained through connecting with the community in person.

"There were some wonderfully brave people there,” Dr Schoubroeck said.

"You just have to continually admire people who come up from adversity.

"You can sit in Canberra or Sydney or Brisbane and go, 'that sounds right', but it actually doesn't work like that.”

In October 2014, the Queensland Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Strategic Plan was released with the aim of improving mental health in the state.

Three years on - Dr Schoubroeck is consulting directly with communities to help refocus the plan's attention on what locals need help with most.

"One of the things which came through strongly was, you have to give problems associated with drugs and alcohol the same importance as the problems associated with mental illness, sometimes they overlap,” Dr Schoubroeck said.

"A lot of people were very clear if you're being treated for a mental health problem, as soon as somebody discovers you're having drugs they say 'go and sort that out first'.

"The more illicit the drug you're addicted to, you're an 'other' and should go away.”

People at the forum also called on the state to involve families more, reduce the stigma of seeking help and have more discussion about interventions which don't involve medication.

While there wasn't an Indigenous presence at the forum, Dr Schoubroeck said previous consultations had helped shine light on culturally specific issues.

"Last year we had a specific focus on how do you do things differently for Indigenous people, so while a lot of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are happy to access mainstream services and they need to be culturally acceptable,” she said.

"I think things are about to improve (with Indigenous mental health) - I think with the investment the Queensland Government put in recently and what the Commonwealth Government has put in, the State Government has gone back to reinvigorating the cultural competency of it's workforce.

"There's still a long way to go.”

Dr Schoubroeck said although what she heard yesterday didn't surprise her, it reinforced the challenges she knew regional areas faced and also showed what's possible.

"Our aim is to have something signed off by October for the broad direction and for the specific actions we hope for between now and Christmas,” she said.

"By July we should have a document that says 'this is what we think we heard'.”

The community is able to have their say on what they would like to see addressed in the renewed Strategic Plan until May 12, 2017 at www.qmhc.qld.gov.au.