Bravery award for officer who saved 3 people from armed man

Senior Constable Richard Adderley helped rescue three people from an armed assailant in Gracemere.

A POLICE officer who rescued three people from an armed assailant in Gracemere will be awarded for his courage.

Richard Louis Adderley will receive a bronze medal from The Royal Humane Society of Australasia on Tuesday.

Mr Adderley is being recognised for his role in saving three people from a man armed with a gun in 2015.

On December 22 that year, Constables Adderley and Cook were called to a house where a man was trying to force entry.

It was 9pm and the officers were told the assailant had a firearm.

Mr Adderley and Mr Cook arrived and saw a man standing between the garage and the house holding a rifle, screaming at his ex-partner to come outside and trying to break down the front door.

Both policemen immediately drew their firearms and approached him, using a wooden fence for cover and yelling at the man to drop his gun.

He ran towards the front door and the policemen heard banging and glass shattering.

Mr Adderley and Mr Cook approached.

The man came out from behind a pillar and walked towards Mr Cook with his rifle pointed at him in a firing position.

After an altercation, the man fell back against the wall inside the front entry way of the home and was handcuffed.

Ten Queenslanders will be presented with their bravery awards in Brisbane.