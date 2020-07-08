Menu
Michael Williams pictured leaving Mullumbimby Hospital for a television appearance soon after the sinking of the Sea Rogue in February, 2008.
Bravery award winner to be sentenced for rape

Jasmine Minhas
8th Jul 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
DOUBLE bravery award winner and survivor of the ill-fated Sea Rogue, Michael Patrick Williams, will be sentenced this month for sexually assaulting a woman while she was under the influence of alcohol.

The Yamba man, aged 52, has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault by Judge Jonathon Priestley over the incident which occurred in June 2018.

Court documents reveal the victim, aged 28 at the time, had been invited by a friend to attend a gathering at a home near Pippi Beach in Yamba.

The victim said she had consumed four margaritas and three tequilas upon arriving at the gathering, which Williams was also attending.

The victim stated she continued drinking into the night and last recalled being outside with her head in a fellow attendee's lap.

 

Michael Williams in the film Sea Rogue. Photo: Millstream Productions.
The victim said she then woke up inside the house on a couch, and could feel Williams pulling down her jeans.

According to court documents, the victim said she tried to say no but could not stop Williams.

She reported the incident to police two weeks later.

A DNA sample taken from the victim's underwear revealed Williams was a match.

Williams had however denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges, and according to the court documents it had been argued Williams had been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression, causing him to suffer sexual dysfunction.

Williams had made global headlines in 2008 when he survived a 10-hour swim to shore after the sea trawler Sea Rogue sunk off Byron Bay.

Following the incident, which saw the death of Sea Rogue captain Alan Picton, Williams was awarded a Royal Humane Society of NSW Bronze Medal as well as a bravery medal from Governor-General Quentin Bryce.

Williams later published a book and featured in a short documentary based on the experience.

He will be sentenced at Coffs Harbour District Court on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent on July 21.

