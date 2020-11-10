Bravus Mining (Adani) speaks out after Mayor’s resignation

EFFORTS APPRECIATE: Former Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow (left) was a key supporter in Bravus Mining & Resources (formerly Adani) succeeding in their bid to push ahead with their mining project.

THE COMPANY indirectly at the heart of the issue which led to former Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow's resignation has spoken out.

Bravus Mining and Resources (formerly Adani) has bid a fond farewell to Mrs Strelow, just days after marking its 10-year anniversary of operations in Australia by rebranding the Australian mining business.

In her former role as the Rockhampton region's long serving mayor, Mrs Strelow fought tooth and nail over the years to see the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Project established in the Galilee Basin, bringing with it an economic and employment windfall to Central Queensland.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow addresses media at the Rockhampton Airport, where Bravus (formerly Adani) officials had signed an agreement which would see the city become one of two FIFO Hubs for its Carmichael Coal Mine.

Following an independent Councillor Conduct Tribunal finding Ms Strelow guilty of misconduct in relation to a trip to a remote Adani solar farm in 2017 and her subsequent resignation on Monday afternoon, a Bravus spokesperson paid tribute to the former mayor's distinguished career and efforts to support the company's venture.

"During her time as Mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council Margaret Strelow acted with integrity and was a fierce advocate for her constituents," the spokesperson said.

SPREADING WINGS: Resources Minister Matt Canavan, Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow at the opening of Bravus’s (formerly Adani) Rockhampton office.

"Her strong focus on economic development and attracting investment to Rockhampton has had a real impact on the creation of jobs and has greatly benefited the city's economy.

"The loss of such a strong leader will no doubt be felt by the people, businesses and community of Rockhampton."