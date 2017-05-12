Brawl ends in four charged in mining town

FOUR people were involved in a brawl, the second in a week, at a Blackwater licensed premise.

At approximately 2am on May 6, Blackwater Police were called to attend the premise on Railway St in relation to a disturbance.

Police have since charged three 23-year-old males and one 31-year-old with public nuisance. They will appear before the Blackwater Magistrates Court on May 26.

Other crimes in the mining town from the past week include:

At approximately 7.45pm on May 6, Blackwater Police were called to attend a disturbance on Bendee Crescent, Blackwater. Further investigations are being conducted in relation to this matter.

At approximately 1.45am on May 7, Blackwater Police were called to attend a disturbance on Bendee Crescent, Blackwater. Further investigations are being conducted in relation to this matter.

At approximately 5pm on May 7, Blackwater Police were called to attend a disturbance on Bendee Crescent, Blackwater. Further investigations are being conducted in relation to this matter.

At approximately 6pm on May 8, Blackwater Police attended an address on Eucalyptus Street, Blackwater in relation to a disturbance. It is alleged a 47-year-old male was committing a public nuisance offence. It is further alleged that a 39-year-old male and a 25-year-old female obstructed police. All three persons were issued with Infringement Notices in relation to this matter.

Police were called to a number of reported domestic violence incidents, however due to the nature of these incidents, police cannot provide any further information. Police would like to thank the community for reporting instances of domestic violence which enables police to attend and investigate, potentially removing victims from harm.

