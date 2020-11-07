Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed in his neck, arms and torso after a brawl. Four older men have since been charged.
A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed in his neck, arms and torso after a brawl. Four older men have since been charged.
Crime

Brawl escalates into stabbing of teenager

by Erin Lyons
7th Nov 2020 8:44 AM

Four men have been charged after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times when a brawl escalated into a violent stabbing outside a Sydney train station.

Officers were called to Doonside Railway Station in the city's west just after 3pm Friday when they were told a group of men had been spotted fighting on the street.

But they had all fled the scene before police arrived.

A 14-year-old boy was treated at the scene before he was rushed to the Children's Hospital at Westmead with stab wounds to his neck, arms and abdomen.

He is in a stable condition.

Shortly after, police intercepted a car on Oakhill Crescent, Colebee, and arrested four men aged between 18 and 22.

They were taken to Blacktown Police Station where all four were charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They were refused bail to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Brawl escalates into violent stabbing

crime police stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BYTE ME: Maintaining your laptop’s longevity

        Premium Content BYTE ME: Maintaining your laptop’s longevity

        Opinion See the latest column from our technology guru, Bruce Kerr.

        LETTERS TO ED: Build new coal fired power stations or freeze

        Premium Content LETTERS TO ED: Build new coal fired power stations or freeze

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        GARDENING: Beautiful butterfly bush makes impressive show

        Premium Content GARDENING: Beautiful butterfly bush makes impressive show

        Gardening Gardening guru Neil Fisher shares his tips and tricks.

        Lauga blasts the LNP’s decision to preference the Greens

        Premium Content Lauga blasts the LNP’s decision to preference the Greens

        News Local LNP members were challenged to justify their party’s preferencing decision...