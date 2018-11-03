Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested after unsuccessfully trying to swim away from police.
A man was arrested after unsuccessfully trying to swim away from police.
Crime

Man swims 1km to escape police

by Sophie Chirgwin
3rd Nov 2018 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has jumped in a river and swum a kilometre downstream to escape police following an alleged car chase in the Moreton Bay region overnight.

Police will allege at about 10pm a stolen black Audi was tracked by a police helicopter throughout the north Brisbane area.

Officers successfully deployed two tyre deflation devices along Samsonvale Rd at Bray Park â€" and the vehicle continued onto Gympie Rd at Petrie when it stopped near Wylie Park.

Police allege the male occupant of the stolen car fled on foot and jumped into North Pine River where he swam about one kilometre downstream before surrendering himself to police.

The 32-year-old man from Nanango was charged with three counts of stealing and one count each of burglary, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Police also arrested a 25-year-old woman from Murrumba Downs and allegedly located a firearm at the location where the Audi stopped.

She has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of dangerous drugs, and will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on November 26.

brisbane escape police queensland swim water

Top Stories

    Global dreams don't take flight as airport plans grounded

    premium_icon Global dreams don't take flight as airport plans grounded

    News International passenger planes grounded for now, focus on trade

    Inspiring stories from these amazing CQ women

    premium_icon Inspiring stories from these amazing CQ women

    Life Raw insight into the trials and tribulations faced by many

    48 hours across the region

    48 hours across the region

    News Check out these hot events over the weekend

    Couple steals white ute from Kawana home

    Couple steals white ute from Kawana home

    News POLICE searching for couple who stole Holden ute from Rocky home

    Local Partners