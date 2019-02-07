Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(File picture)
(File picture)
News

Street closed as man’s body found in vehicle

by Cloe Read
7th Feb 2019 5:38 AM

A MAN'S body has been found in a vehicle on a street north of Brisbane.

Police found the 28-year-old's body in a vehicle on Viscount St, Bray Park, about 4pm Wednesday and are treating his death as suspicious.

Investigations and forensic examinations are underway to determine the cause of the man's death.

Police said as of 11.20pm, the crime scene was still active and the road may remain closed.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity are urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers on 131 444.

More Stories

body death editors picks police

Top Stories

    Drug trafficker told school a walk in park compared to jail

    premium_icon Drug trafficker told school a walk in park compared to jail

    Crime Court hears trafficker bullied severely in school

    How can you help flood ravaged North Queensland?

    premium_icon How can you help flood ravaged North Queensland?

    News Two CQ charities come together to help those affected by flooding

    Teen girls who terrorised Rocky warned of 10-year jail terms

    premium_icon Teen girls who terrorised Rocky warned of 10-year jail terms

    Crime They committed four robberies with violence among other crimes