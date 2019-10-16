Brazen attempted robber chased from store with a mop

12.20PM: A WOULD be thief was chased out of the store he was trying to rob by a staff member brandishing a mop.

Entering the Main St IGA in Park Avenue around 8.50pm on Tuesday night armed with a hammer, the offender approached the female teller and demanded money from the till.

Acting in what has been described as a threatening and menacing manner, the man continued to demand cash from the staff member until he was interrupted by another member of staff who had previously been carrying out cleaning duties.

Arming himself with a mop, the member of staff came to his colleagues defence and chased the offender out of the store.

Police set up a cordon in the area in the hopes of catching the offender, described as being clad in an all black outfit, with their facial features covered.

Detective Sergeant Simon Barclay said the cordon was unsuccessful and the offender appears to have escaped.

"Investigations are ongoing at this stage," he said.

"Police are very keen to speak with anyone who has information in relation to this offence, anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone with dashcam footage."

Police are continuing to review CCTV footage from the area.

Main St robbery: Main St robbery.

10AM: STAFF at a Rockhampton grocery store were left frightened after a person armed with a hammer attempted to rob the store they were working in overnight.

Queensland Police confirmed a person entered the Main St IGA in Park Avenue around 8.40pm on Tuesday night, carrying a weapon that is believed to be a hammer.

The person demanded cash from staff in a threatening and menacing manner, according to police.

The person then fled the store in a hurry in an unknown location.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery and the man is not believed to have gotten away with any money.

Police say no one is in custody at this stage and investigations are continuing.

More will be known at a later stage when police speak with local media this morning.

More to follow.