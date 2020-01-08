Brazen crim steals cash from pub’s till

A YOUNG criminal was on a return to prison warrant when he pilfer $160 from a till at Raffles Hotel.

John Leslie David Armstrong, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Armstrong was at Raffles on January 4.

He said two informants, who knew Armstrong, told police they had been in the gaming room when they went outside for a smoke about 12.40am and while they were outside, Armstrong went into the Hotel and grabbed $160 cash from the till before fleeing.

Snr Constable Rumford said police located Armstrong on January 5, asleep in the rear room of a Rockhampton home and he was arrested.

Armstrong had a four page criminal record with his most recent sentence being for a four-year prison term over “a significant amount of dishonesty offences” and he was eligible for parole in October 2019, but could not recall what day he was released on parole.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Armstrong was “extremely drunk” when he stole the cash.

She said he was on youth allowance and had struggled to get a job after prison due to his criminal record.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Armstrong to a four-month prison term with immediate parole eligibility. A conviction was recorded.

No restitution order was made.