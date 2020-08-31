Brazen criminals steal car, crash only minutes later

Brazen criminals have cut through a security door in a nightmare-ish break and enter.

RESIDENTS across the Rockhampton region are once again being urged to remain vigilant in securing their property following a spate of brazen robberies.

The dire warning comes following a series of property theft and break and enter incidents over the past week.

A number of unknown offenders attempted to gain entry to a residence in Alma Ln near Rockhampton CBD between August 13 and August 28.

Fortunately for its resident, attempts at entry were unsuccessful and no property was stolen.

While a similar instance occurred at Salamanca St property, Frenchville at the weekend, its residents did not fare so well – with two push bikes stolen.

Rockhampton region residents are urged to lock up their property securely.

A small hole was also left in the security screen in an attempt to gain entry to the house.

Police also allege on Sunday afternoon three unknown youths entered an Eichelberger Street dwelling through an unsecured rear door.

The trio reportedly fled the scene after an informant disturbed them.

The offenders are described as three boys aged between 12 and 15 years old, wearing black tracksuit pants and black hoodies – their heads shielded by the hoods.

One suspect was also seen to be wearing a black cap.

On Sunday around 6pm, offenders also broke into a Kawana St address by cutting through the security screen door, subsequently gaining entry through an unlocked sliding door.

Keys to two vehicles were stolen, along with a silver 2015 Toyota Aurion sedan which was reversed into a nearby vehicle parked on the opposite side of the road.

The vehicle stolen is a with Queensland registration number 579WQN.

A number of unlocked vehicles were also entered between August 27 and August 30, with locations spanning across the CBD, West Rockhampton and Norman Gardens.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers on 1300 333 000