Brazen crims cut through security doors and steal tools

CRIMINALS across Rockhampton continue to take advantage of unsuspecting residents as police warn of an increasing number of thefts.

Unfortunately, the owner of a vehicle parked on Victoria St at Gracemere has this week encountered similar instances.

Police have alleged that between 8.35am and 8.40am on Tuesday the parked vehicle was unlawfully entered.

A number of personal items – personal cards, cash and a backpack – were stolen as a result.

In an unrelated incident, a vehicle sustained minor damage after it was keyed outside a Berserker business early this week.

READ MORE: Elderly man hospitalised after collision, attack

READ MORE: Man chased with machete in North Rocky

READ MORE: Offenders attempt to ‘hotwire’ cars at North Rocky business

It is believed the brazen crime occurred sometime between 1.30pm and 3.10pm on Monday afternoon while the vehicle was parked at Yaamba Rd.

It is alleged an unknown number of offenders used an object to etch a horizontal line along the side of the vehicle.

However, it was a property a North Rockhampton which sustained a significant amount of damage over the past week.

Brazen crims reportedly cut through a metal security screen door, subsequently gaining entry to a storage shed between October 16 and 20.

Unfortunately, a quantity of tools was stolen during the incident.

Attempts to gain entry into a second shed proved unsuccessful, however, a metal chain was damaged in the process.