Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brazen crims continue to target unsuspecting residents across Rockhampton.
Brazen crims continue to target unsuspecting residents across Rockhampton.
News

Brazen crims cut through security doors and steal tools

kaitlyn smith
21st Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CRIMINALS across Rockhampton continue to take advantage of unsuspecting residents as police warn of an increasing number of thefts.

Unfortunately, the owner of a vehicle parked on Victoria St at Gracemere has this week encountered similar instances.

Police have alleged that between 8.35am and 8.40am on Tuesday the parked vehicle was unlawfully entered.

A number of personal items – personal cards, cash and a backpack – were stolen as a result.

In an unrelated incident, a vehicle sustained minor damage after it was keyed outside a Berserker business early this week.

READ MORE: Elderly man hospitalised after collision, attack
READ MORE: Man chased with machete in North Rocky
READ MORE: Offenders attempt to ‘hotwire’ cars at North Rocky business

It is believed the brazen crime occurred sometime between 1.30pm and 3.10pm on Monday afternoon while the vehicle was parked at Yaamba Rd.

It is alleged an unknown number of offenders used an object to etch a horizontal line along the side of the vehicle.

However, it was a property a North Rockhampton which sustained a significant amount of damage over the past week.

Brazen crims reportedly cut through a metal security screen door, subsequently gaining entry to a storage shed between October 16 and 20.

Unfortunately, a quantity of tools was stolen during the incident.

Attempts to gain entry into a second shed proved unsuccessful, however, a metal chain was damaged in the process.

break and enter rockhampton property crime qps media rockhampton crime rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deputy Premier stands ground against threats of lawsuit

        Premium Content Deputy Premier stands ground against threats of lawsuit

        Politics The Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland said today the Premier, Health Minister, and Chief Health Officer could all potentially face defamation...

        VOTE NOW: Search is on for CQ’s best pub meal

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Search is on for CQ’s best pub meal

        Food & Entertainment Cast your vote in our online poll by midday Saturday.

        Labor’s ‘Cuts Bus’ arrival in CQ sparks debate over promises

        Premium Content Labor’s ‘Cuts Bus’ arrival in CQ sparks debate over promises

        News Just how the LNP will pay for its $26 billion in promises remains a mystery, but...

        UPDATE: Elderly man hospitalised after collision, attack

        Premium Content UPDATE: Elderly man hospitalised after collision, attack

        Breaking The alleged attacker fled the scene after punching the man in the throat.