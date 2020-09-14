Brazen crims target string of CQ businesses

Multiple businesses have been damaged following a spate of brazen break and enters.

Multiple businesses have been damaged following a spate of brazen break and enters.

A NUMBER of brazen break and enters in the past week are continuing to put both residents and businesses across the Rockhampton region on high alert.

Police are currently on the look out for a male suspect who allegedly became aggressive at a Bolsover St motel in Rockhampton’s CBD.

The alleged offender, aged between 24 to 28 years old, reportedly kicked and damaged a door during the mid-afternoon of September 12, before fleeing the scene.

He is described as caucasian in appearance with a short goatee and fair coloured hair, and approximately 172cm tall with a stocky build.

Criminals are once again targeting Rockhampton businesses.

It is understood the suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, black long pants and Adidas joggers at the time of the incident.

A Norman Gardens business also became involved in a criminal investigation on Sunday after four males broke into the dwelling.

The men reportedly gained access just before 8pm by smashing both a door’s night latch and deadlock.

It is unknown if any goods were stolen from the business.

Unfortunately, it is a different story for the respective owners of two vehicles in Rockhampton’s north.

READ MORE: Motorbike crashes into police car in Koongal

READ MORE: CAT BURGLAR: New shop broken into 3 weeks after opening

READ MORE: Multiple arrests in relation to Rocky shooting, siege

The first instance resulted in a 115L fridge being taken from the rear of a ute parked at a Dean St address in Frenchville.

A sum of cash was also stolen from an ash tray of the second vehicle at Menzies St, Park Avenue.

Police are once again urging all residents to secure their possessions in order to deter would-be criminals.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.