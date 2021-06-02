Brazen thief leaves rings in place of stolen cash

22/12/2008 NEWS: 03/03/2000. Generic photo of man removing money from his wallet.

A man who opportunistically stole a wallet later handed it to police, minus cash but with two rings in its place.

James Stephen White, 38, pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said the victim had left the wallet on the counter of the newsagent at Stockland Rockhampton while shopping on June 26, 2020, about 9.40am.

She said CCTV footage showed White picked it up.

Ms Butler said White called police later and told them he had found the wallet at a bus stop.

She said after police revealed he had been seen picking it up at the newsagent, he changed his story and said he wanted to return the wallet because he felt bad.

Ms Butler said White had placed two rings inside the wallet and told police he had spent the $100 cash on cigarettes.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said White was on a disability pension due to a schizophrenia diagnosis and a chemical imbalance and was compliant with his medication.

She said White’s mother died when he was 14 and he started using drugs, alcohol and smoking tobacco from about the same time.

Ms Harris said White had worked as a farm hand for two to three years before his diagnosis.

White was placed on a six-month probation order and ordered to pay $100 restitution. A conviction was recorded.

