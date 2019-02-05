Brazen thief proves crime doesn't discriminate

Miguel Krzywdzkinski had his barbershop broken into over the weekend.

BUSINESS owner and barber Miguel Krzywedzinski says he is relieved the only thing taken from his shop was money from the cash float.

Mr Krzywedzinski's business, Groom Barbershop, was broken into on Sunday night or Monday morning, with the culprit getting away with $500.

The thief smashed a hole big enough to fit an arm through, unlocked the door, walked into the shop, took the money, then walked out the back entrance.

Mr Krzywedzinski says he almost didn't believe it when a member of his staff told him about the break in.

"I got a call from one of my guys that work here on Monday morning and he said that he thought the shop had been broken into,” he said.

"I asked him if he was sure and he said, 'Yeah I'm sure, someone has smashed the door'.”

Mr Krzywedzinski says that while he is upset by the break in, he is glad more wasn't taken.

"It sounds weird, but I was actually relieved they only took the cash and no equipment got stolen, or no other property was damaged,” he said.

"That would mean I would have had to stop trading which would put me in a worse position because I wouldn't be able to operate without those things.

"The only thing that was smashed was the door and that was replaced on the day.”

Police arrived at the shop "straight away” to investigate the break-in after being notified first thing on Monday morning.

"They came with the forensics and they got some fingerprints from that,” he said.

Seeing the silver lining from an otherwise grey situation, Mr Krzywedzinski says he will no longer be as complacent with security.

"The shop has been in Berserker St for over a year now and before that we were in Allenstown for a year an a half and I definitely didn't think this store would be targeted,” he said.

"The only thing I can take from it now is to not be complacent - just because I am a barber shop or a certain type of business, it doesn't mean I wont be targeted and broken into.

"And I definitely have to invest in some CCTV or some sort of alarm system just to have a bit more protection for the store.”

A spokesperson for Queensland Police Service told The Morning Bulletin investigations are continuing into the break in.

Police are appealing for anyone that was driving in the area with dash cam footage to come forward with any relevant vision.

If you have any information relating to this incident call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.