Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Brazen thieves steal car while owners sleep

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
16th Oct 2019 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN 82-year-old great grandfather Brian Hayward goes to sleep tonight the thought of people lurking in the dark will fill his mind after his car was stolen.

Mr Hayward and his wife Vielda were visiting their granddaughter’s Blackwater home when the car was stolen from the front of the house while they slept.

They went to bed at about 9.30pm on Monday night and by the time they woke up the car was gone.

The incident has left the retirees feeling helpless — they drove from Southbrook Toowoomba and have no way of getting back.

“Makes you feel terrible — like you’ve lost your right arm,” Mr Hayward said.

The car is a grey 2011 Toyota Aurion, registration 680 SQE — Mr Hayward wanted it returned.

“We rely on car where we live because it’s out in the country,” he said.

“We will have to hire a car for a month through insurance and then wait and see.”

His granddaughter Sheree Hayward was disgusted by the criminal act but not surprised.

She said Blackwater was overrun by crim.

“It’s pretty scary. Crime is getting worse,” Ms Hayward said.

The day before the car was stolen two youths attempted to steal a baby capsule and formula from the front of her house, according to Ms Hayward.

“Everyone is getting sick of it. It almost feels like you have to take it into her own hands,” she said.

“Before we moved our neighbours constantly abused us, were high on ice, drunk and you’d call the police and they’d get told to go back inside.”

Ms Hayward said the car theft seemed almost professional with no sound or evidence left behind.

“These people would have to know what they were doing. The car was locked and the alarm wasn’t set off,” Ms Hayward said. The incident has been reported to police.

blackwater car theft crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    World crashed down around businessman on day of celebration

    premium_icon World crashed down around businessman on day of celebration

    Business A Central Queensland tavern is being sued for more than $850k after a patron was permanently injured from broken chair.

    COURT: More than 70 people appearing today

    premium_icon COURT: More than 70 people appearing today

    News See today’s full court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

    CQ couple carve out big piece of grand final ring

    premium_icon CQ couple carve out big piece of grand final ring

    News A Theodore couple have helped Johnathon Thurston design grand final rings

    Brazen attempted robber chased from store with a mop

    premium_icon Brazen attempted robber chased from store with a mop

    Crime VIDEO: Police continue to investigate frightening attempted robbery