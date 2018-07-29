'Brazen' Yeppoon break-in latest in string of attacks

Thee girls allegedly broke in to The Coffee Club on the Yeppoon Esplanade late last night and stole bottles of alcohol.

AFTER bashing a rock through the glass door of a prominent Yeppoon restaurant, two young girls kept a look out while another darted inside to rummage around the till.

This is what the CCTV footage showed Ravi Ramswarup, owner of The Coffee Club on the Yeppoon esplanade, after he inspected the damage done to his business under the Echelon Apartments late last night.

"There was glass everywhere and right through the arcade,” he said.

"I was just in shock.”

Mr Ramswarup woke to 22 missed calls from staff at the popular restaurant after they arrived at work early this morning to the shocking scene.

Around 10.55pm, three young girls allegedly arrived at the restaurant and smashed the front door before going inside and running off seven minutes later.

Mr Ramswarup said one of the girls allegedly attempted to unlock the register but failed, escaping with bottles of alcohol instead.

This break-in is the latest in a string of crimes on Yeppoon businesses in a number of weeks with Mr Ramswarup saying it may not be the last either.

Around the same time last night, Yeppoon Swans AFL Club was damaged with police saying someone tried to force entry to the clubhouse and damaged the front door.

"It's sad it's got to this stage,” he said of the multiple crimes.

"But the deterrent just isn't great enough for under-age criminals.

"It's shocking how brazen these crimes are on the busiest night of the week- there's no fear.”

Queensland Police Service forensic team were following up leads of a suspect after finger printing the scene.

The Coffee Club is now back open for business as usual for the rest of the day.