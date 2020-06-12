Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Brazil's Copacabana Beach filled with mass graves

12th Jun 2020 9:17 AM

 

Volunteers have dug 100 graves on Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana Beach as a symbolic reminder of the thousands of Brazilians who have died from COVID-19.

The statement was also used denounce what they called the "incompetence" of public authorities handling the pandemic.

Ten rows of holes were dug in the sand in front of the iconic Copacabana Palace hotel, and dotted with black crosses decorated with small Brazilian flags.

"The objective is to protest against the succession of errors made by the federal government in handling the humanitarian crisis that Brazil is suffering," the NGO Rio de Paz, established to combat violence in the city, said on Twitter.

The visual effect is reminiscent of images from locations around the world where the coronavirus has hastened the digging of fresh graves - particularly in the Amazonian city of Manaus in Brazil's north.

More Stories

brazil copacabana beach coronavirus covid-19 health mass graves outbreak pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Indigenous energy chief lashes out fearing white replacement

        premium_icon Indigenous energy chief lashes out fearing white replacement

        News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry denies she pressured him to step down

        New mine: CQ coal project promises 2350 jobs

        premium_icon New mine: CQ coal project promises 2350 jobs

        Business A new billion-dollar mine has been proposed for the Bowen Basin

        Five minute chat with Premier on big issues during CQ visit

        premium_icon Five minute chat with Premier on big issues during CQ visit

        News You’d be surprised how much ground can be covered in five minutes talking about CQ...

        CQ’s fuel price plummets

        premium_icon CQ’s fuel price plummets

        Motoring Report shows the monthly average fuel prices have dropped 46cpl since November 2019...