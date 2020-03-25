Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Social networking and world technology connection concept, Businessman hand holding mobile phone with global network connection
Social networking and world technology connection concept, Businessman hand holding mobile phone with global network connection
News

Breach of drug trafficking sentence with domestic violence offences

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
25th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man breached a Supreme Court suspended prison sentence when he breached a domestic violence order, twice.

The man, now 27, had been sentenced to a 3.5 year prison term three years ago for trafficking drugs, with 208 presentence custody days declared and the sentence suspended after he served a further five months.

The sentence had a four year operational period which was extended on March 24 by one year after he breached it when he breached a domestic violence order on two occasions in the past 18 months.

Justice Graeme Crow said one of the DV breaches involved the defendant sending the victim many derogatory SMSs when he was very intoxicated.

The other incident involved an argument over SMSs sent to the woman by another male and the woman telling the defendant he could move out, before she threw his clothes down the stairs.

The defendant retaliated by throwing and smashing a stereo down the stairs.

The woman then punched him.
“You have turned a corner,” Justice Crow said.

He said reports tendered to court showed he had worked with probation after his prison release and no longer used drugs, and he had a glowing reference from his employer.

Justice Crow said given his rehabilitation efforts, it would not be just to send the defendant back to prison.

domestic violence offences supreme court in rockhampton tmbcourt trafficking drugs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Further public area closures

    Further public area closures
    • 25th Mar 2020 2:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        Rocky council candidates talk garbage and waste disposal

        premium_icon Rocky council candidates talk garbage and waste disposal

        News Candidates for RRC explain how they would improve the region’s waste collection and...

        CQ product part of historic NRL player loan deal

        premium_icon CQ product part of historic NRL player loan deal

        Sport Exchange designed to fast-track the development of rising star.