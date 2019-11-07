Breached bail 10 times in one month

A man who breached bail 10 times faced the wrath of the magistrate.

A MAN who breached his bail conditions 10 times in a month claimed he was away playing in a rugby league carnival in New South Wales and had a sick grandmother.

Charlie Owen Oakley, 25, pleaded guilty to the bail breaches and one fail to appear in court on November 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Oakley was to report to police twice a week and he sequentially and repeatedly breached that condition between August 26 to September 27.

He said when police caught up with him on November 4 in relation to other matters, Oakley told them he had been away playing in a rugby league carnival, which was why he hadn’t reported to police.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Oakley now had family support and would reside with an uncle in Kawana.

She said his grandmother had also been sick in hospital for some of the time when Oakley failed to report to police.

The court heard Oakley had a seven-page criminal record, including receiving suspended sentences for failing to appear in court and assaults.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said his most recent conviction for failing to appear was on August 13 and he was given a prison term.

“You must know how this works,” she said.

“You’ve been before the court numerous times.

“And there you are in late August and September breaching bail by failing to report.

“You simply ignored it.”

Ms Beckinsale ordered Oakley to three months prison for failing to appear in court and one month for each of the bail breaches.

All sentences were concurrent with one day presentence custody declared.

Oakley was given immediate parole eligibility.

The convictions were recorded.