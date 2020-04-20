Menu
Pack of cigarettes
News

Breached bail by buying smokes at 3am

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
20th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN breached his bail conditions and was taken back into custody when he ran from police after went out for cigarettes and as busted in the city at 3.50am.

Melavi Roy Duncan, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 17 to two counts of breaching bail conditions.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said police were patrolling Archer St at 3.50am on April 16 when they spotted two males walked on the road, identifying one of the males as a person who had run from police earlier in the evening.

She said that male ran again from police but was located in Campbell Lane shortly afterwards and identified himself as the defendant.

He told police he ran because he was breaching his bail conditions which included a curfew and that he had left his residence to get cigarettes.

The second breach of bail was for failing to report to police on April 13.

Duncan was fined $600 and convictions were recorded. The matters he is on bail for are set to be mentioned on July 1, 2020.

