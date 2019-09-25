Break and enter leads police to a shocking discovery

Police went to Geoffrey Roy Snowden’s home on Alma St on September 5 after receiving reports of a break and enter.. Photo: Queensland Police Service

A 63-YEAR-old pensioner was shocked to be charged by police over producing cannabis after calling for help following a break and enter.

Geoffrey Roy Snowden pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday to producing the dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police went to Snowden’s home on Alma St on September 5 after receiving reports of a break and enter.

Mr Studdert said upon entering the home, police saw two small cannabis plants in pots near the back door. The pots were described to be sitting in bowls to catch water.

He said Snowden made admissions to possessing, watering and caring for the plants.

Lawyer Jack Blackburn said Snowden accepted the plants were growing inside his home, but he was unaware of what sort of plants they were.

Snowden addressed Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale directly and said he kept the pots outside and thought tomato seedlings had been put into the pots but they didn’t look right.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was a stretch Snowden didn’t know what the plants were.

He was fined $300. A conviction was recorded.