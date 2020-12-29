Break downs keep coast guard busy over Christmas

Yeppoon Coast Guard was kept busy last week, with a number of vessels running into trouble in Capricorn Coast waters.

Yeppoon Rescue One assisted an 8m Leisure Cat with seven people on board at 2.52pm on December 21 after the vessel suffered engine trouble east of Flat Island.

One engine had stopped, and the boat was limping back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at about 10 knots.

Coast Guard received a call from the vessel not long after informing the service it had lost the other engine.

Yeppoon Rescue One intercepted the vessel at 4.43pm and towed them back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

While that operation was in progress, a call was received at 4.20pm to assist another boat with three people on board that had broken down south-east of Barren Island.

Water police had come across the stricken vessel while on manoeuvres in the area and rendezvoused with Marine Assist Rescue, which took over the tow to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Two days before Christmas, Marine Assist Rescue assisted a boat that had run out of fuel at 11.16am after returning from an overnight trip to Douglas Shoals and was anchored out from Miall Island.

Forty litres of fuel was transferred for the trip back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Marine Assist Rescue responded to a call at 7.41am on December 27 stating a 5.6m runabout was stranded at Middle Island with no power.

The vessel, with four adults and one child on board, was towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Before that operation concluded, a call was received at 9.15am from the owner of a vessel that had been swamped by a large wave while they were loading camping gear off the beach at Middle Island.

Marine Assist Rescue responded but the party had elected to stay and attempted to dry out and pack the boat before a towing operation was attempted.

As no further request for assistance was received, it was presumed the boat was restarted successfully for the return trip to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.