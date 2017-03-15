BREAK-IN BUNGLE: Christmas coin heist ends in jail

Garth Robert Goodsir broke down the door of a Biloela laundromat on Christmas Day.

A DRUNKEN Christmas Day crime cost a Biloela man more than the coin he was after.

Garth Robert Goodsir (pictured) was on parole when he, his brother and another co-accused cased a Biloela laundromat, broke in and stole the keys to the coin-operated machines.

Goodsir fronted the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning charged with entering a premises to commit an indictable offence by means of break.

The court heard the men were seen near the business at about 7am before one man tried to break in through a "gap in the office” but got stuck.

Goodsir, aged 34, stepped in and broke down the door before the other two stole the keys and all men took off.

He has remained in custody since January 6 and served 68 days behind bars.

Goodsir's defence told the court the Biloela father-of-two was "affected by substances he had taken that day” at the time of the offence.

"When he is not in prison, he has a job... they are keeping the job open for him,” his defence lawyer told the court.

Magistrate Mark Morrow noted Goodsir's history of similar offending in handing down his sentence.

"It seems Christmas Day, you were drunk and decided to break into a laundromat,” he said.

"You don't have a particularly good history, in fact you were sentenced in this court on the 16th of December for similar types of offences where you go four months imprisonment for burglary and in relation to stealing.

"Just over one week later you are breaking into a premises.”

Goodsir was sentenced to eight-month prison sentence with an immediate parole eligibility date, with 68 days pre-sentence custody declared.

A conviction was recorded and Goodsir was ordered to pay $150 compensation to his victim, the owner of the laundromat.