Break ins reported throughout cars, homes in estates

A thief in Mackay has returned to the scene of the crime to steal a car.

A STRING of break and enters were reported overnight in Yeppoon’s The Pines Estate.

A vehicle was stolen from a driveway on Morrisy Ct between 8pm and 7.15am.

A 2003 green Holden Commodore was taken and remains outstanding.

The offender then gained entry to the home using a garage remote in the vehicle.

No property from inside the home was stolen.

At 1.50am, a hole was cut in a rear fly screen at a home on Hoop Ave.

It was reported two wallets were rifled however the residents reported all cards and cash were present.

Residents of a home in Norfolk Ave reported contents moved from a vehicle parked in the driveway between 10pm on Sunday night and 5.30am this morning.

A wallet was taken however it was found on the front step.

Earrings and jewellery were stolen.