Break this law and you could face a $130k fine

OFF LIMITS: The second of the closures will be in place on November 5 and this time it will be coral reef fish like this maori rockcod.

FISHING: Coral reef fin fishing will be off limits from Monday, November 5 as the second of two annual closures to protect these fish during spawning season.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries patrol district manager Tony Loader said the closure would start immediately after midnight at the beginning of November 5 and end immediately before midnight at the end of November 9.

"The closures are in place from the northern tip of Cape York to Bundaberg in the south (the southern boundary is at latitude 24º50'S)," he said.

"The eastern boundary of the closure is similar to the eastern boundary of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park."

Loader said the coral reef fin fish closure applies to commercial and recreational fishers, while charter fishers who meet qualifying criteria can apply for an exemption.

"Queensland Boating and Fisheries patrol will be conducting regular patrols during the closure to remind fishers of the closed season," he said.

"Fishers caught doing the wrong thing during the coral reef fin fish closure risk on-the-spot fines of $522 for recreational fishers or $1044 for commercial fishers, with a maximum penalty in excess of $130,000."

It is important that anglers are aware of which species are affected by the closure and how to correctly identify them.

"Coral reef fin fish include cods and groupers, emperors, parrotfishes, sweetlips, wrasses, coral trout, fusiliers, surgeonfishes, tropical snappers and sea perches," Loader said.

"A reef fish web guide is available online at www.fisheries.qld.gov.au and the 'Qld Fishing' smartphone app also includes species images to help with fish identification."

October and November have been found to be the most effective months for closures to protect coral reef fin fish and the closure dates change slightly each year depending on the moon phases.

For more information on Queensland's closed fishing seasons, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or call 13 25 23.