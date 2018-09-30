Breakdowns and engine troubles on CQ waters

RESCUE: A yacht called "Sea Eagle" was towed from Yellow Patch to Rosslyn Bay Harbour after it laid aground for five days with a passenger on board.

ON Tuesday morning, the Yeppoon Coast Guard helped a yacht with engine trouble enter Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper Elizabeth Goodsell) left the harbour at 7.25am and returned with the Morning Star in tow at 8.25am.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard was notified about an "unserviceable motor” on the yacht Sheer Bliss on Saturday morning.

With two people on board, (sailing towards Rosslyn Bay Harbour), it needed assistance to enter the harbour.

Gormans Removals Rescue (Skipper James Flemimg) left the harbour at 12.35pm, rafted up to the yacht and brought it in safely at 1pm.

Yesterday, a Marine Assist contributor was in a 10m power boat with two people when called by radio to assist a breakdown. A boat was located near Iron Pot.

Skipper J. Fleming departed the harbour at 9.48am and returned with the boat in tow at 10.35am.

At 3.20pm that afternoon, a radio call revealed four people in a six metre power boat had experienced a breakdown inside Rosslyn Bay Harbour. Gormans Removals Rescue towed the vessel to the boat ramp.