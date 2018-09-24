Breakfast bliss with musical twist at new cafe

Mel West, Peter Camm (owner) and Margaret McDowell are giving the Mount Morgan community an opportunity to dine out for breakfast.

WHILE dining out remains a staple of our culture, Peter Camm has brought breakfast bliss with a musical twist to Mount Morgan.

Despite already having a choice of various dining options in the historic township, early morning meals have now been placed on the town's menu.

The former music teacher has created a relaxing space where customers can dine inside or out, with plans for live entertainment to be introduced to enhance positive vibes.

Mr Camm and his wife (both musicians) wish to share their passion for music with their customers by incorporating their very own Sunday Session.

This will give the pair an opportunity to showcase their talent on stage within the premises.

"When I met Suzie, she was in a regional touring band in Victoria, we were playing in about 150 towns a year so we saw a lot of cafes in small towns,' Mr Camm said.

Mr Camm and his team know what it's like to feed a whole family while dining out.

"Having six kids ourselves, we know what's it like when you go to a cafe - the kids want something to eat and you look at the prices and feel like you're in Brisbane's CBD,” Mr Camm said.

The enthusiastic business owner said affordable prices and high quality products could be expected from the Cambo's Cafe team.

After the cafe opened two weeks ago, the business has received a rave reception from locals and travellers alike.

"We've had constant support, and passers-by who've never been able to get breakfast in Mount Morgan are starting to realise we're open 7am seven days a week, open right into the evening,” Mr Camm said.

With a wide range of products, you could expect coffee, milkshakes, burgers, pizzas, wraps, sandwiches, nachos and much more.

One of their most popular items so far has been their $5 pizza range.

Is your mouth watering yet?

Well, Mr Camm wants to satisfy his customers by giving them an experience they won't forget.

"You order what you want and we'll cook it for you,” Mr Camm said.

Cambo's Cafe was meant to open on June 24, but was met with unavoidable plumbing delays which almost broke Mr Camm's dreams of opening the business.

Once the problems disappeared, Mr Camm and his team hit the ground running.

"The plumber did some great work and got it all done for us in record time, did a beautiful job,” Mr Camm said.

After the team waited for many months to open the business, the health inspector examined their kitchen when he fell in love with it.

And so they bounced straight into the kitchen, ready to use their fridges full of food.

So if you're heading through Mount Morgan, make a stop at this dining destination which is situated across from the town's high school.

Located on Central St, you can contact Cambo's Cafe on (07) 4807 5139.