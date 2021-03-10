Breakfast menu launched at Rocky Indian restaurant

Trufusion will now be open for breakfast.

Trufusion will now be open for breakfast.

Popular Rockhampton riverfront restaurant Trufusion Indian Bar & Grill is set to further tantalise tastebuds with the launch of a new breakfast menu this week.

Starting on Thursday, the restaurant will be open from 6.30am to 10.30am, and all breakfast orders from Thursday to Sunday will include a free coffee.

Welcoming a new expert breakfast chef to the team, the menu has been selected based on popular breakfast favourites, fused with different cooking techniques and blended with mild aromatic flavours from India.

TruFusion owner Amit Rana.

Trufusion owner Amit Rana said he was thrilled to extend his trading hours, which would invite early birds to wake up to a gourmet experience overlooking the Fitzroy River.

“It would be a shame that we didn’t use such a beautiful location sitting there,” he said.

“But I didn’t want to rush it and that’s why I took my sweet time to get the foundation right with the dinner.”

The breakfast menu has 10 items, but Mr Rana said he was open to adding more in the future.

“We’ll see how people react,” he said.

“The TruFusion experience has always been a combination of ingredients including fresh produce, a celebration of tradition, skilful and passionate chefs, together with a relaxed atmosphere.

“I am delighted to introduce another dining option which raises the local breakfast bar and offers locals and visitors to Rockhampton a place to refuel, relax and start their day with a specially curated menu featuring expertly selected dishes.”

TruFusion is located on Victoria Parade.