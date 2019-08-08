BREAKING: 107-year-old pub engulfed in flames

THE iconic Muckadilla Hotel Motel is burning to the ground.

A call was made to 000 at about 3.10pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman told Newscorp it was believed a nearby residential property became engulfed in flames, before it spread to the pub.

ENGULFED: Firefighters battle to save the 107-year-old Muckadilla Hotel Motel after a fire spread to the premises. Jorja McDonnell

"The commercial property is now well involved. It has been evacuated," she said.

"They're now undertaking exposure protection to ensure every property nearby that may be affected is safe.

"We currently have three crews on scene and one more en route."

Muckadilla pub engulfed in flames: Video footage of the Muckadilla pub engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is so far unclear, with investigators set to arrive tomorrow.