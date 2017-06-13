BREAKING: 11 teens involved in mass CQ drug overdose

MAJOR UPDATE 8.10AM: MORE details of an alleged mass drug overdose in Yeppoon have emerged with Queensland Police revealing some of the patients allegedly assaulted paramedics and crashed a car.

A QPS spokeswoman said the alleged drug overdose scene was discovered following a car crash at Taranganba around 11pm.

She said two males alleged crashed a Toyota Rav 4 into a ditch on Old Scenic Hwy before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police apprehended one of the males and he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.



Police then tracked the car back to a Daffcroft St address in Taranganba and discovered the alleged mass drug overdose.

The spokeswoman said police were at the scene of the incident this morning and investigations were ongoing.

"We are looking into potential drug offences and looking at assault charges as it is understood one of the paramedics was allegedly assaulted," the spokeswoman said.

It is understood Yeppoon CIB and CPIU are involved in the investigation.

More to come.

BREAKING 7.30AM: NINE teenagers were rushed to Yeppoon Hospital in the early hours of this morning following an alleged horror mass drug overdose.

Queensland Ambulance Service Acting Senior Operation Supervisor Bradley Norris said QAS crews were called to a Yeppoon residence about 2.45am following alleged prescription medication overdoses.

Act Snr Op Sup Norris said on arrival, paramedics discovered 11 people involved and nine of those were transported by QAS to hospital, all suffering alleged prescription medication overdoses.

He said the ages of the people ranged from 14-17 years, both male and female.

"The people presented ranged from calm through to highly aggressive and quite irritable and very difficult to control," Mr Norris said.

"It is very concerning and extremely dangerous. What we believe is the medications weren't the people involved and it was a mixture of prescribed medication so a very dangerous subject of mixing prescribed medications together."

Mr Norris said authorities were still investigating whether other drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the incident.

He warned community members to never take any prescription medication unless it is your own and prescribed by your doctor.

"To take any other medication is extremely dangerous," he said.