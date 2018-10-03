Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child has been reportedly speared through the chest.
A child has been reportedly speared through the chest. Contributed
Breaking

BREAKING: 12yo speared in chest while fishing at Slade Point

Cas Garvey
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:34 PM

EMERGENCY crews are enroute to McCreadys Creek in Slade Point after reports a child has been speared in the chest.

Initial reports indicate the 12-year-old boy has suffered injuries to the left side of his chest.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed they received a call shortly before 6pm.

"We are still on scene with the patient, a 12-year-old male who was accidentally speared in the side of the chest while spear fishing," the spokeswoman said.

 

 

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews were called to attend to cut the spear down in order for the boy to be transported to hospital.

The QAS spokeswoman said at this stage the boy's injuries luckily appeared to be "superficial" with the spear just piercing the skin "into the fatty layer of the left side of his chest".

More to come.

breaking news editors picks fishing mackay ambulance slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    premium_icon Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    Crime Ian John Coombe was expected to be sentenced this afternoon, accused of fraudulently obtaining over $400,000

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Breaking The CQ girl was a passenger in a Warrego Highway crash.

    REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    premium_icon REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    Business BUSINESSES to earn a record quarter-trillion dollars in exports

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Community CHRIS Duane has first-hand experience with foundation close to heart

    Local Partners