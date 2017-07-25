BREAKING: 13 charged in huge CQ drug bust

METH, cannabis and assorted drug paraphernalia have been seized by Gracemere Police following an intense drug probe 'Operation Foxberry' over the past week.

Gracemere police have charged 13 people with a total of 22 offences after targeting persons involved in the production, supply and distribution of dangerous drugs and executing search warrants at addresses in Gracemere, Kabra and Bouldercombe.

During the searches, police allegedly seized quantities of methamphetamine, cannabis and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The operation involved police from Gracemere, Westwood, Tactical Crime Squad, Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch and Child Protection and Investigation Unit and the Road Policing Unit.

OFFENDERS CHARGED

A 45-year-old Gracemere woman will appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 10 after being charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing tainted property and permitting use of a place.

A 54-year-old Gracemere woman will appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on the August 9 charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing suspected DMA property and possessing drug utensils.

A 27-year-old Gracemere woman will appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 4 after being charged with possessing drug utensils.

A 34-year-old Kabra woman will appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 10 after being charged with possessing drug utensils.

A 36-year-old Gracemere man will appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 15 after being charged with drug driving.

A 56-year-old Bouldercombe man will appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 11 after being charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

A 42-year-old Gracemere man will appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on the August 14 after being charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

A 35-year-old Gracemere man will appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 12 after being charged with possessing drug utensils.

A number of other persons were dealt with by way of drug diversion and via the Youth Justice Act.

The QPS is committed to making Gracemere a safer community, including reducing the drugs being pushed on our streets.

Officer in Charge of Gracemere Police, Sergeant Anthony Houston, said police were grateful for the assistance provided by the community that makes this enforcement possible.

"Operation Foxberry has been conducted as a part of the division's goal of stopping crime and making Gracemere a safer community," Sergeant Houston said.

"Any person who pushes drugs on our streets can expect a knock on their door from us at any time.

"We do not tolerate persons pushing dangerous drugs in the Gracemere community and urge anyone with information about drug activity or suspicious behaviour to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or speak with your local police officer."

If you have any information or need help in any way, you can contact Gracemere Police Station on 4933 1811. Where a crime is happening now, residents should ring '000'. For non-urgent matters call Policelink on 131 444.