BREAKING: 1800 Rockhampton homes told to evacuate

EMERGENCY crews have door knocked 1800 homes that will be inundated by "major floods" to advise residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

The evacuation centre in the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds is now open.

Hydrologists at the Bureau of Meteorology believe the Fitzroy at Rockhampton will hit a major flood level tomorrow night or early Tuesday morning.

The Fitzroy River at Riverslea, a major junction where two other rivers meet the Fitzroy, has surged to 25.18m this afternoon, well above the major flood level of 24m.

Rockhampton Regional Council, which expects about 300-400 evacuees to fill the evacuation centre, is urging residents to consider staying with family or friends on higher ground.

Police are also urging residents to lock their homes and other belongings before evacuating.

Rockhampton's Water Police will be conducting 24hr patrols in flood affected areas.

EVACUATION CENTRE RULES

Bring Identification with your address

Bring your own bedding with you

Not Pets allowed under any circumstance

No alcohol, smoking or illegal drugs within the Centre

Please bring your medications and prescriptions

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING

Medical items

Medical and sanitation supplies

First Aid Kit and manual (You can pick up your first aid kits from your local pharmacy, St John Ambulance, Queensland Ambulance Service or put one together yourself)

Essential medications, prescriptions and dosage

Toilet paper

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Soap/shampoo

Personal hygiene and toiletry items

Sunscreen and insect repellent.

Communications

Wind-up or battery powered radio with extra batteries

Fully charged mobile phone and charger

Prepaid phone cards and coins for phone calls.

Tools and supplies

Whistle, duct/masking tape

Wrench or pliers to turn off all utilities

Tents or tarpaulins

Plastic garbage bags and ties

Safety glasses and sunglasses.

Food and water

Three days supply of non-perishable food (plus can opener, cooking gear, plates and utensils)

Clean water in sealed containers (10 litres per person is recommended for three days supply)

Water purification tablets.

Clothing and footwear

Warm jumper, waterproof jacket, hat and gloves for everyone

Closed-in shoes or boots

Change of clothes for everyone, stored in plastic bags

Spare bedding, with woollen and thermal blankets.

Miscellaneous items

Special items for infants (nappies, formula etc.)

Special items for the elderly or people with special needs

Spare house and car keys

Cash (ATMs are unlikely to be working if power supply is interrupted).

Important documents