BREAKING: 1800 Rockhampton homes told to evacuate

EMERGENCY crews have door knocked 1800 homes that will be inundated by "major floods" to advise residents to evacuate as soon as possible.
The evacuation centre in the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds is now open.
>>LIVE COVERAGE: 'Major flooding' begins in Fitzroy River: BOM
Hydrologists at the Bureau of Meteorology believe the Fitzroy at Rockhampton will hit a major flood level tomorrow night or early Tuesday morning.
The Fitzroy River at Riverslea, a major junction where two other rivers meet the Fitzroy, has surged to 25.18m this afternoon, well above the major flood level of 24m.
Rockhampton Regional Council, which expects about 300-400 evacuees to fill the evacuation centre, is urging residents to consider staying with family or friends on higher ground.
Police are also urging residents to lock their homes and other belongings before evacuating.
Rockhampton's Water Police will be conducting 24hr patrols in flood affected areas.
More to come
EVACUATION CENTRE RULES
- Bring Identification with your address
- Bring your own bedding with you
- Not Pets allowed under any circumstance
- No alcohol, smoking or illegal drugs within the Centre
- Please bring your medications and prescriptions
WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING
Bring identification with your address
Medical items
- Medical and sanitation supplies
- First Aid Kit and manual (You can pick up your first aid kits from your local pharmacy, St John Ambulance, Queensland Ambulance Service or put one together yourself)
- Essential medications, prescriptions and dosage
- Toilet paper
- Toothbrush/toothpaste
- Soap/shampoo
- Personal hygiene and toiletry items
- Sunscreen and insect repellent.
Communications
- Wind-up or battery powered radio with extra batteries
- Fully charged mobile phone and charger
- Prepaid phone cards and coins for phone calls.
Tools and supplies
- Whistle, duct/masking tape
- Wrench or pliers to turn off all utilities
- Tents or tarpaulins
- Plastic garbage bags and ties
- Safety glasses and sunglasses.
Food and water
- Three days supply of non-perishable food (plus can opener, cooking gear, plates and utensils)
- Clean water in sealed containers (10 litres per person is recommended for three days supply)
- Water purification tablets.
Clothing and footwear
- Warm jumper, waterproof jacket, hat and gloves for everyone
- Closed-in shoes or boots
- Change of clothes for everyone, stored in plastic bags
- Spare bedding, with woollen and thermal blankets.
Miscellaneous items
- Special items for infants (nappies, formula etc.)
- Special items for the elderly or people with special needs
- Spare house and car keys
- Cash (ATMs are unlikely to be working if power supply is interrupted).
Important documents
- Insurance papers for your house and contents, cars, and for valuable items
- Inventory of valuable household goods (taking photos of the insured items and including them in your important documents can help with proving your ownership in the worse case situation)
- Wills and life insurance documents
- House deeds/mortgage documents
- Birth and marriage certificates
- Passports/Visa details § Stocks and bonds
- Medicare, pension cards, and immunisation records
- Bank account and credit card details
- A back-up copy of important computer files
- Household Emergency Plan with emergency contact phone numbers