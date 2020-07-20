BREAKING: 1km oil spill at Yarwun

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are currently on scene of a 1km oil spill at Yarwun.

A QFES spokeswoman said two crews were called to reports of a large oil spill on Landing Road at 6.20am.

She said the source of the spill may have been a truck with a broken hydraulic line.

The truck reportedly drove for 1km with the leak before stopping and remaining on scene.

She said Gladstone Regional Council have been notified and are organising a clean up this morning.

More to come.