BREAKING: 1km oil spill at Yarwun
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are currently on scene of a 1km oil spill at Yarwun.
A QFES spokeswoman said two crews were called to reports of a large oil spill on Landing Road at 6.20am.
She said the source of the spill may have been a truck with a broken hydraulic line.
The truck reportedly drove for 1km with the leak before stopping and remaining on scene.
She said Gladstone Regional Council have been notified and are organising a clean up this morning.
More to come.