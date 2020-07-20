Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are currently on scene of a 1km oil spill at Yarwun.
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are currently on scene of a 1km oil spill at Yarwun.
News

BREAKING: 1km oil spill at Yarwun

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jul 2020 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are currently on scene of a 1km oil spill at Yarwun.

A QFES spokeswoman said two crews were called to reports of a large oil spill on Landing Road at 6.20am.

She said the source of the spill may have been a truck with a broken hydraulic line.

The truck reportedly drove for 1km with the leak before stopping and remaining on scene.

She said Gladstone Regional Council have been notified and are organising a clean up this morning.

More to come.

oil spill queensland fire emergency service yarwun
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        premium_icon Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        Property The Bouldercombe facility is in the master planning stages now

        New mountain bike trail to be longest downhill track in QLD

        premium_icon New mountain bike trail to be longest downhill track in QLD

        News The $400,000 track at First Turkey is poised to rival some of New Zealand’s best...

        Preview new Mulambin Beach park this month

        premium_icon Preview new Mulambin Beach park this month

        News Livingstone Shire Council approved the park design – now residents can have their...

        REVEALED: How much did council sell the music bowl land for?

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much did council sell the music bowl land for?

        Property A portion of the site was sold to Queensland Health for the drug rehab centre