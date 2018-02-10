BREAKING: 2 patients treated in Rocky motorbike, car crash

6PM: PARAMEDICS are treating two patients on scene of a motorbike and vehicle crash, which has blocked the Yeppoon and Rockhampton roads intersection.

All emergency services are on scene in Norman Gardens after they received the call for help at 5.39pm.

Reports from the scene indicate two people were on the motorbike when it collided with a car.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is treating both patients and working to determine their condition.

A number of Queensland Police Service crews are on scene and are conducting traffic control as the east and west-bound lanes are blocked.

A traffic control crew is expected to arrive shortly to set up a diversion.

Further information is not available at this time.