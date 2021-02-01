BREAKING: 2 storey house engulfed by flames in Depot Hill
UPDATE 7.55PM: QFES crews have managed to bring a house fire in Depot Hill under control quickly.
The two storey timber home has been destroyed.
It is understood the occupant of the home is safe.
B REAKING 7.45PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are battling a large house fire in Depot Hill.
It is understood a two storey home is engulfed in flames in Kent Street.
Reports from the scene suggest the fire is 15m x 15m and the home is totally destroyed.
Multiple crews are battling the blaze, with back-up crews being called in from Gracemere.
Police and ambulance crews are also on scene.