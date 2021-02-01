BREAKING: 2 storey house engulfed by flames in Depot Hill

UPDATE 7.55PM: QFES crews have managed to bring a house fire in Depot Hill under control quickly.

The two storey timber home has been destroyed.

It is understood the occupant of the home is safe.

B REAKING 7.45PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are battling a large house fire in Depot Hill.

It is understood a two storey home is engulfed in flames in Kent Street.

Reports from the scene suggest the fire is 15m x 15m and the home is totally destroyed.

Multiple crews are battling the blaze, with back-up crews being called in from Gracemere.

Police and ambulance crews are also on scene.