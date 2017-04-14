29°
BREAKING: $25,000 for hardest hit farmers now available

Amber Hooker
| 14th Apr 2017 12:48 PM
The Gedda's have never experienced flood waters like those which inundated their homes during ex-Cyclone Marcia, rising 5m above any flood in living memory.
DISASTER relief funding at the centre of a political war of words has finally been activated.

Primary producers in parts of the Central Highlands, Isaac, Livingstone, Woorabinda and Mackay are now eligible for Category C assistance through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

The exceptional circumstances grants of up to $25,000 are to assist primary producers with their clean-up and recovery post ex-Cyclone Debbie and the associated flooding.

Political battle erupts as CQ farmers wait for crucial funding

While delays in activating the vital support had State and Federal leaders exchanging barbs, Minister for Justice Michael Keenan and Queensland Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said the additional assistance showed a willingness to work together.

"This additional assistance demonstrates the dedication of the Australian and Queensland governments to work together to ensure primary producers have the support they need," Mr Keenan said.

"It will ensure eligible primary producers have targeted assistance for clean-up and restoration activities, such as removing debris, disposing of damaged goods and repairing damaged equipment."

Cattle moving through the Fitzroy as flood waters ravaged Central Queensland.
Cattle moving through the Fitzroy as flood waters ravaged Central Queensland. Contributed

Minister Ryan acknowledged the impact of natural disasters extended beyond the immediate hit.

"Not only is it a terrifying experience to have to live through a cyclone or significant flooding, then there is the devastation of seeing your community torn apart," Mr Ryan said.

"This assistance will ensure affected primary producers can get back on their feet as quickly as possible."

Information on disaster assistance available for this natural disaster can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at https://www.disasterassist.gov.au/ and the Queensland Government's Disaster management website at https://www.disaster.qld.gov.au/.

Local government areas of Logan, Mackay, Scenic Rim and Whitsunday, and parts of Central Highlands, Gold Coast, Isaac, Livingstone, and Woorabinda are eligible for the Category C funding.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  category c cyclone debbie disaster relief wildweather

