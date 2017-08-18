BREAKING: 3 crashes in minutes on Rocky bridge

Old bridge crash, Rockhampton: Multi-vehicle crash causes chaos on Rockhampton's old bridge.

UPDATE: THERE are reports of traffic mayhem on Rockhampton's old bridge this morning.

About 9.15am six cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash, police said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says since that initial crash it appeared two more smaller crashes had been reported on the northern and southern entries to the bridge.

A traffic accident on the Fitzroy Bridge caused traffic chaos. Chris Ison ROK180817ccrash2

The ambulance spokeswoman said four people were likely to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries from the initial crash.

She said a child with neck pain was among these.

The vehicles in the initial crash were involved in nose-to-tail collisions.

At 9.55am, a Queensland Police spokesman said the bridge had now been cleared.

BREAKING: Police are on their way after reports of a six-vehicle car crash on the old Fitzroy Bridge in Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the crash was reported just after 9.15am.

The spokesman said early reports indicated there were no serious injuries with everyone out of the vehicles.

More details to come.