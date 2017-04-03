BREAKING: 30 Yaamba housesholds isolated as flood waters rise

UP to 30 households in Yaamba have been isolated with flood peaks exceeding 15m tonight and up to 15.9m tomorrow.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said a number of other propertiesbetween Yaamba and Belmont were also cut off by the rising flood waters.

Yesterday Cr Ludwig joined Keppel MP Brittany Lauga for a tour of a number of areas across Livingstone Shire likely to be flood-affected as river levels continue to rise.

They discussed preparation measures with residents and inspected critical infrastructure in low lying areas.

Cr Ludwig said other residential areas likely to be impacted included Nerimbera with a 9m flood peak expected in Rockhampton tomorrow.

"The vast majority of people in these areas are long-term residents and have experienced significant flooding in the past, however it is imperative that people not be complacent and take all necessary precautions regarding safety in this significant flooding event,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Sand stations remain in place at the Yaamba SES Shed and Nerimbera School car park while flood modelling maps have been delivered to the Caves Pub and General Store as well as the Yaamba Pub and Service Station.”

The maps can be viewed on Council's website.

Mrs Lauga said Ergon has disconnected power to a number of areas as a precautionary measure."It's very heartening, in such trying circumstances, that all of the residents we spoke to this morning were very well prepared,” she said.