24°
News

EXCLUSIVE: 40 jobs as global retailer reveals Rocky store

Melanie Plane
| 30th Jun 2017 6:06 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INTERNATIONAL fashion is just months away from being at the fingertips of Rockhampton shoppers with H&M Australia confirming they will open a store at Stockland Rockhampton by the end of the year.

A world leader in fashion, Swedish giant H&M offers fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way for women, men, teenagers, children and the home.

Their range includes everything from sparkling gala outfits and exclusive designer collaborations to everyday basics and high-performance yoga wear to help fashion fans across the world dress their personal style.

The Morning Bulletin understands the store will be located across from The Terrace.

 

H&M Australia Country Manager Hans Andersson.
H&M Australia Country Manager Hans Andersson. H&M Australia

H&M Australia country manager Hans Andersson said H&M were excited to introduce their brand to the Rocky market.

"H&M will open our first store in Rockhampton later this year and we are very excited and hope that people in Rockhampton are as excited," Mr Andersson said.

"Rockhampton is a great location for us and knowing that the closest H&M store today for people in Rockhampton would be Brisbane; that's a long drive, therefore we feel it is very good in our plans to continue to expand in Australia."

H&M opened their first Australian store in April 2014 and have expanded to 21 stores since, including six in south-east Queensland.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With the brand eager to expand throughout Queensland, Mr Andersson said Rockhampton was a strategic choice.

"The fact Rockhampton has had 16 years of consecutive economic growth is impressive," he said.

"We open our 22nd store in Western Sydney in early August and then we will continue with Rockhampton later this year. Queensland is a very big state and so far we have six stores, but they are all around Brisbane and if you go north there are no H&M stores so Rockhampton is a very important strategic addition.

"We are very happy to finally be able to offer Rockhampton the H&M collection.

Mr Andersson also revealed loads of jobs would soon become available to locals.

"We plan to hire 30-40 people and we always start low when we open a new store because we hate to have to lay off people," he said.

"It's better to start low and have some support from other stores in the beginning and hope to hire even more people later. We would start with a base of 30-40 and build up from there.

"It won't be all full time but would include roles of Store Manager, Department Managers, Sales Advisors and Visual Mangers that work on the presentation of departments."

More details regarding the opening date and store size will be revealed soon.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business fashion rockhampton business stockland rockhampton

He plied a 15-year-old with cannabis before having sex with her

He plied a 15-year-old with cannabis before having sex with...

Defence paints heart-bleeding picture of Doak raised in 'meth den' and finding razors in his food and drinks during time in prison prior to trial.

72 ACROSS THE REGION

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Metho watered down is alcohol, Rocky judge finds

A less glamorous cocktail sparked the methylated spirits court case.

WHEN is booze not booze?

CQ Mums forced to travel hours to Rocky to give birth

Rebecca Hill and Joshua Chalk with baby Violett Ann-maree Chalk, born January 27.

Soon-to-be mums left stranded outside of Rocky

Local Partners

Andersons celebrate 60 years

STAN and Fay (nee Barry ) Anderson celebrate 60 years of marriage today.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Watch: Amazing footage of dolphin swimming with tourist off GKI

Dolphins filmed by Sean Appleton off Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island.

Chance encounter caught on camera

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Since 2014 numbers have doubled every year

REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn face off after the official press conference for WBO World Welterweight Championship at Suncorp Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live on Sunday at 11am.

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Fashion haven: Retail giant opens Rocky store

Universal store staff Ellen Stevens, Tavia Harker, Eimily Shepherd, Ashlee Edwards and Harrison Scott.

Customers flock to Stocklands new retail chain

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

Priced for Immediate Sale!

14/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre &...

Future Development Potential!

26 Poplar Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 2 1 1 Serious Offers...

This Cooee Bay cottage is situated on 2 lots offering the potential buyer opportunity to develop in the future STCA. • Solid rock-block house • 2 bedrooms, 1...

Fantastic Family Home

316 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $342,000

Giving you a fantastic family home in the heart of Frenchville, beautifully presented throughout. You are going to fall in love with the modern kitchen and...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $215,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Large Family Home with all the Extras!

19 Monte Carlo Avenue, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

You will fall in love with the space and quality of this GJ Gardner home! 280m2 of comfortable family living enhanced by 9ft. ceilings with extra features to...

Beach Location + Pool &amp; Shed!

24A Sunflower Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Situated in Kinka Beach just a short stroll to the beach or a minutes’ walk to the local fish and chip shop this property is perfect for a holiday beach house!

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!

29 Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Master built by B.M. Matheson Builders, this immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality...

Dual Living Opportunity across from the Beach!

19 Kennedy Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy living by the beach in this very spacious Zilzie home offering dual living opportunity! Two separate fully functional living areas split over two levels with...

Stunning Tropical Oasis In The Heart Of Frenchville - $349,000

188 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

You will absolutely love this truly amazing tropical paradise right in the heart of Frenchville, in a quiet cul de sac street, within walking distance to the...

Blink and you will MISS OUT!!!

36 Nathan Street, The Range 4700

House 2 1 1 $289,000

Perched high on Nathan Street sits this well presented home in an idyllic location, close to parks and walkways is the ideal property for first home owners to...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!