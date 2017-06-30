EXCLUSIVE: 40 jobs as global retailer reveals Rocky store

INTERNATIONAL fashion is just months away from being at the fingertips of Rockhampton shoppers with H&M Australia confirming they will open a store at Stockland Rockhampton by the end of the year.

A world leader in fashion, Swedish giant H&M offers fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way for women, men, teenagers, children and the home.

Their range includes everything from sparkling gala outfits and exclusive designer collaborations to everyday basics and high-performance yoga wear to help fashion fans across the world dress their personal style.

The Morning Bulletin understands the store will be located across from The Terrace.

H&M Australia country manager Hans Andersson said H&M were excited to introduce their brand to the Rocky market.

"H&M will open our first store in Rockhampton later this year and we are very excited and hope that people in Rockhampton are as excited," Mr Andersson said.

"Rockhampton is a great location for us and knowing that the closest H&M store today for people in Rockhampton would be Brisbane; that's a long drive, therefore we feel it is very good in our plans to continue to expand in Australia."

H&M opened their first Australian store in April 2014 and have expanded to 21 stores since, including six in south-east Queensland.

With the brand eager to expand throughout Queensland, Mr Andersson said Rockhampton was a strategic choice.

"The fact Rockhampton has had 16 years of consecutive economic growth is impressive," he said.

"We open our 22nd store in Western Sydney in early August and then we will continue with Rockhampton later this year. Queensland is a very big state and so far we have six stores, but they are all around Brisbane and if you go north there are no H&M stores so Rockhampton is a very important strategic addition.

"We are very happy to finally be able to offer Rockhampton the H&M collection.

Mr Andersson also revealed loads of jobs would soon become available to locals.

"We plan to hire 30-40 people and we always start low when we open a new store because we hate to have to lay off people," he said.

"It's better to start low and have some support from other stores in the beginning and hope to hire even more people later. We would start with a base of 30-40 and build up from there.

"It won't be all full time but would include roles of Store Manager, Department Managers, Sales Advisors and Visual Mangers that work on the presentation of departments."

More details regarding the opening date and store size will be revealed soon.