BREAKING: 5 vehicles in Feez St crash
UPDATE 4.34PM: No-one was injured during a five-vehicle crash on a busy North Rockhampton street on Thursday afternoon.
Paramedics, police and tow trucks were on scene at the Feez St smash just after 4pm.
A report from the scene indicated all occupants had self-extricated from the vehicles.
Minor to moderate damage to the vehicles was reported.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no-one required transport to hospital after the crash.
INITIAL: Emergency services crews have been called to a five-vehicle crash at a busy North Rockhampton street on Thursday afternoon.
Paramedics, police and tow trucks were on scene at the Feez St smash just after 4pm.
A report from the scene indicated all occupants had self-extricated from the vehicles.
Minor to moderate damage to the vehicles was reported.
More to come.