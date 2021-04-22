Menu
Tow trucks are at the scene of a five-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
News

BREAKING: 5 vehicles in Feez St crash

Darryn Nufer
22nd Apr 2021 4:39 PM
UPDATE 4.34PM: No-one was injured during a five-vehicle crash on a busy North Rockhampton street on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics, police and tow trucks were on scene at the Feez St smash just after 4pm.

A report from the scene indicated all occupants had self-extricated from the vehicles.

Minor to moderate damage to the vehicles was reported.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no-one required transport to hospital after the crash.

INITIAL: Emergency services crews have been called to a five-vehicle crash at a busy North Rockhampton street on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics, police and tow trucks were on scene at the Feez St smash just after 4pm.

A report from the scene indicated all occupants had self-extricated from the vehicles.

Minor to moderate damage to the vehicles was reported.

More to come.

