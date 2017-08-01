27°
BREAKING: 500 jobs as CQ coal project nears launch

Melanie Plane
| 1st Aug 2017 11:06 AM
Byerwen coal mine is about to start production.
Byerwen coal mine is about to start production.

CENTRAL Queensland's newest coal mine is on the verge of creating 500 jobs with the operational phase mere months away.

QCoal's Byerwen Project, located 20km west of Glenden in the Bowen Basin, is expected to ramp up major coal operations as soon as October having already appointed major contractors and constructed a rail loop.

Attendees at the Bowen Basin Mining Club's (BBMC) July luncheon in Mackay heard from Peter Kane, QCoal Group's Chief Operating Officer, about the statistics and structure of the Byerwen Mine.

Key Statistics:

  • 50 year mine life at 10mtpa production
  • Coking coal to be exported via Abbot Point
  • 7 mining leases in total for the project, 3 leases granted so far
  • 350 direct constructions jobs, 500 operational jobs and as many as 5,000 indirect jobs created
  • Traditional Owner workforce target of 6%, peaking as high as 35% during the rail loop project

Mr Kane said QCoal was giving preference to Australian-manufactured equipment, particularly from suppliers who are competitively priced and compliant with industry standards.

"All suppliers should have a clear and compelling value proposition, demonstrating their capability as well as their commitment to local and traditional owner employment,” Mr Kane said.

Supplier and contractor engagement for the project is also proceeding, with MacMahons, Sedgman and MPC Group already in place as the major contractors.

Ahead of the luncheon, suppliers attended a QCoal Supplier Matching session, hosted by the Department of State Development (DSD) in collaboration with the BBMC.

DSD's Nikki Wright says the state government was playing an important role in supply chain development.

"The Department of State Development is delighted to be working with QCoal and one of their prime contractors, Macmahon, to maximise supply chain opportunities for local businesses in the Byerwen Coal Project,” Ms Wright said.

"Aligning the QCoal supplier forum with the Bowen Basin Mining Club Luncheon provided an excellent opportunity for local businesses to network and hear about opportunities associated with this significant project for the region.”

BBMC director Jodie Currie said the best thing to come out of the industry's tough time recently was improved communication and collaboration between government, industry and suppliers.

"We're seeing green shoots in the Bowen Basin with projects like Byerwen and the Caval Ridge expansion finally getting off the ground this year, and the level of collaboration is like nothing I've seen before,” Ms Currie said.

"Getting involved in the industry via networking and alliances is certainly the way of the future.”

Tickets go on sale soon for the next BBMC luncheon, which will be held in Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21.

