BREAKING: 5kg of ice found in Rocky McDonald's drive-thru

UPDATE 1:45PM: A TIMELY tip-off has led Rockhampton police to the biggest drug bust in CQ's recent history.

Rockhampton Police Criminal Investigation Bureau officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police were notified of a vehicle that was suspected of carrying drugs.

Snr Sgt Peachey said about 2.30am today, general duties officers spotted the vehicle, a Toyota Kluger, in the McDonald's drive through on George St and a search revealed 5kgs of ice. .

The police drug dog searched the vehicle and detected drugs in a back compartment under the third row of seats.

Snr Sgt Peachey said although the wholesale value of the ice was $900,000 it was suspected the street value would be significantly higher.

He said two Brisbane men, arrested at the scene, were not previously known to police and were on their way back to Brisbane.

Police are now probing whether the drugs were produced in Rockhampton.

A 35 year-old Doolandella man and a 37 year-old Eight Mile Plains man have been charged with the major possession of dangerous drugs, possess tainted property and contravene an order.

Both men will appear in Rockhampton Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Snr Sgt Peachey said it was the largest seizure he had seen in his time working in CQ.

"It's huge; it's the largest amount of drugs that I've seen in Rocky or in fact any other place I've worked in regional Queensland," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He said it was a very significant find and he was pleased to get it off the streets.

"We'd like to think we've put a considerable dint in the drug scene and we won't stop at this," he said.

"We continue to be very vigilant in our stance against persons using dangerous drugs."

