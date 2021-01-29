BREAKING: 7 car pileup on Lakes Creek Road

Seven vehicles are involved in a crash on Lakes Creek Rd.

Seven vehicles are involved in a crash on Lakes Creek Rd.

UPDATE 4.15PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics are on scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Berserker.

She said paramedics were assessing eight people, who were all in stable conditions.

The incident is expected to be ongoing for some time.

BREAKING 4PM: Seven vehicles are reportedly involved in a crash on Lakes Creek Road on Rockhampton’s northside.

Initial reports suggest the vehicles have collided nose-to-tail and at least eight people are being assessed by paramedics.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emerency Services are on scene.

Queensland Police Service are conducting traffic control.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.