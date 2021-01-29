Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Seven vehicles are involved in a crash on Lakes Creek Rd.
Seven vehicles are involved in a crash on Lakes Creek Rd.
News

BREAKING: 7 car pileup on Lakes Creek Road

Melanie Plane
29th Jan 2021 4:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.15PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics are on scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Berserker.

She said paramedics were assessing eight people, who were all in stable conditions.

The incident is expected to be ongoing for some time.

BREAKING 4PM: Seven vehicles are reportedly involved in a crash on Lakes Creek Road on Rockhampton’s northside.

Initial reports suggest the vehicles have collided nose-to-tail and at least eight people are being assessed by paramedics.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emerency Services are on scene.

Queensland Police Service are conducting traffic control.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

lakes creek road crash tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky Muslims join national blood donation drive

        Premium Content Rocky Muslims join national blood donation drive

        Community The Australian Islamic Medical Association organised the annual event to help Lifeblood meets its blood demand.

        • 29th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
        Man drives unlicensed to get last-minute Christmas present

        Premium Content Man drives unlicensed to get last-minute Christmas present

        Crime He was caught driving unlicensed in Rockhampton on Christmas Eve.

        Slow down on Lakes Creek Rd during roadworks

        Premium Content Slow down on Lakes Creek Rd during roadworks

        News There will be temporary lane closures on Lakes Creek Road from January 29 to...

        Alleged chair attack victim 'unlikely to survive'

        Premium Content Alleged chair attack victim 'unlikely to survive'

        News Thursday night’s alleged assault left one man on life support while another faces...